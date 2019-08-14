Police release body cam footage of East Haven dog attack

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are getting a look at the aftermath of a reported dog attack that happened earlier this week in East Haven after police released the body cam footage from one of its officers.

In the video, you can see what the police officers and animal control officer encounter as they respond to the call concerning the reported attack. Two of the dogs came up behind the animal control officer while a second followed. The first dog began to bark.

It’s unclear if the dog or the animal control officer initiated the altercation since the incident occurs behind a bush, but another officer tased one of the dogs to get the situation under control.

The dog that was tased was just startled, then both ran off. This incidient occurred on Monday after a neighbor along Palmetto Trail called 9-1-1 to report he saw a man get attacked by four dogs.

The victim says he saw the dogs roaming loose and was trying to find the owner. That’s when he says the dogs went after him and bit him on the wrist.

The victim insists the dogs are dangerous but News 8 also spoke with the owner and says the dogs are not vicious and has no idea how they got out.

“This shouldn’t happen down here. These dogs, based on my experience, they’ve been trained to fight. And that’s what I saw this afternoon,” Thomas Kucenski, the man bitten by the dog says.

“My dogs don’t- they’ll jump on you, lick you, they might have sharp claws you know, but they’re not going to bite you,” Jeff Monigle, owner of the dogs involved in the incident.

The dog that reportedly bit the victim was quarantined by animal control. The owner, who we just heard from, was cited for several violations including failure to license and vaccinate as well as allowing dogs to roam.

East Haven Animal Control is now investigating.

