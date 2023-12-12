MILFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — Police have released new body camera and dash cam video to identify suspects who allegedly injured an officer during a street takeover early Saturday morning in Milford.

Officer Brianna MacDonald said a Milford police officer responded to a call for service around 2 a.m. at the Stop and Shop on Boston Post Road. He found 150 cars and more than 100 people.

“When he got there, I don’t think anyone expected that amount of people and he was just trying to do his job and then he was surrounded,” she said.

In the video, police said you can see fireworks and M-80s being thrown. One of the fireworks was thrown at a police cruiser.

The video continues and shows the officer trying to disperse the crowd. Police said the officer was hit, punched and injured by an object thrown at his head.

Police released photos of suspects wanted for assaulting a police officer. Police also want to identify the cars that were part of the street takeover.

“It’s a danger when they’re on the streets and it causes havoc, causes a lot of alarm and emergency vehicles like the fire department, and the police department EMTs, medics, can’t respond to calls as effectively,” MacDonald said. “We will not accept that type of behavior and everyone is going to be held accountable for their actions. We have a lot of people on the case investigating it to the best of their ability.”

Police also responded to street takeovers in other towns Saturday night.

North Haven police responded to a street takeover of more than 1,500 cars. In Shelton, police were notified of a possible gathering happening in the area of Research Drive.

“We were able to have enough officers in the area to disperse them upon arriving in the area, as well as working with local business owners to shut off the lots that way they don’t even have access to get into them,” Shelton Detective Christopher Nugent said.

Shelton police ticketed several drivers and towed some cars that night.

Police are also working to prevent any future street takeovers by checking social media, reviewing tips that come in and staying in contact with local and federal police agencies.

If you recognize any of the people or cars in the videos, you’re asked to call the police.