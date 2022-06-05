OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State Police office in Oxford made a Facebook post detailing a “copper left” in which an individual broke into an unoccupied house, stole copper plumbing and fittings, and left the house “considerably damaged”.

Detectives say they do not know the exact time this theft occurred, but believe it happened anywhere between 11 a.m. May 31 and 10 a.m. June 1.

Troopers say someone broke into an unoccupied home and cut out various parts of the structure. This mainly included large amounts of copper.

The Facebook post lists items removed such as copper plumbing, pipes, and fittings within the home.

Police say this invasive process to remove all the copper caused “considerable damage” to the property.

Responders are asking people in the area to report if they saw a suspicious vehicle at this time or to report if they have access to private cameras in the area that may have caught something.

People are told to contact Officer Dyki at (203)888-4353 or officerdyki@oxford-ct.gov.