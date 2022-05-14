MERDIN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot in a Meriden tequila store, according to police.

Meriden Police responded to the scene at 1:06 a.m. early Saturday morning. They had received reports of gunshots fired at Tequila Galore bar with a possible person injured. When they arrived, detectives witnessed a large amount of blood in front of the bar and found at least one shell casing.

Moments later, police were informed by the area hospital that someone had arrived suffering from gunshot wounds. This person was identified as the shooting victim from the bar. They are currently suffering from non-life threatening injuries and are expecting to recover.

According to police, this case is under investigation and information is limited at this time.

