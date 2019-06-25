Police identify 22-year-old Milford man killed in motor scooter crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was killed in a motor scooter accident in Milford on Tuesday morning.

Police say that Walter Kiernan, of Milford, was pronounced dead on scene after his motor scooter collided with an SUV at the intersection of Bridgeport Avenue and Boston Post Road at around midnight.

According to police, the driver stayed on scene. The driver of the SUV and the passengers were not injured.

Police say Bridgeport Avenue at the intersection Boston Post Road was closed in both directions from Erna Avenue to Silver Sands Parkway. However, that road has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police at (203) 878-5244.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.