NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a shooting in the 130 Block of Hazel Street in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

Authorities report that a victim was discovered after responding to gunshots fired around 3:45 p.m. At this time, NHPD is investigating the incident and the condition of the victim is unknown.

Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.