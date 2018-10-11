Police respond to potential hazmat incident in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials incident in North Haven on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, units from North Haven and New Haven are in the area of Defco Park Road and Washington Avenue. Defco Park Road is closed at this time, while Washington Avenue remains open.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Authorities stated that officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection are responding to the scene.
News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Quinnipiac to allow students to self-report test scores on college applications
- PD: Man charged after discharging firearm while intoxicated in Hartford
- The Hollywood of the East Coast: Sonalysts Studios in Waterford, CT
- PD: Man arrested with cocaine, crack cocaine in New London
- 1 person apprehended following multiple car break-ins in Rocky Hill
- Police respond to potential hazmat incident in North Haven
- Open house lets employers size up tech students
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
NEW VIDEO: Helicopter tour of Mexico Beach, "It's gone"
Michael had top sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) when it hit Mexico Beach on Wednesday.Read More »
- Drone video shows destruction in Panama City
- CT Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Michael cleanup
- Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
- Heavy rain moving across Connecticut
- More than 350k without power in Florida
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Study: E-cigarette use more than doubles in 2 years among CT high schoolers
New information was released on Thursday regarding the popularity of vaping...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Quinnipiac to allow students to self-report test scores on college applications
Quinnipiac University is changing the way it accepts test scores on its...Read More »
-
PD: Man charged after discharging firearm while intoxicated in Hartford
A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges after officials said he...Read More »
-
The Hollywood of the East Coast: Sonalysts Studios in Waterford, CT
Ryan Kristafer takes you behind the scenes of Sonalysts Studios in Waterford,...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Man arrested with cocaine, crack cocaine in New London
A 40-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a narcotics...Read More »
Video Center
-
Ethan Allen Design Tip: Mixing Elements in a Space
To add comfort and dimension to a room, try mixing elements.Read More »
-
Dr. TC Brantley explains how to install your relationship for the winter
With the arrival of colder temperatures comes a desire to be tied down by a serious relationship.Read More »
-
In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum celebrating Harlan Haus Oktoberfest Celebration
Fall is here! There are a lot of Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Connecticut.Read More »