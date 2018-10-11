Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials have responded to a potential hazmat situation in North Haven on Thursday, Oct. 11th, 2018. (Photo: Tom Parent)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials incident in North Haven on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, units from North Haven and New Haven are in the area of Defco Park Road and Washington Avenue. Defco Park Road is closed at this time, while Washington Avenue remains open.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Authorities stated that officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection are responding to the scene.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.