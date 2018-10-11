New Haven

Police respond to potential hazmat incident in North Haven

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 02:00 PM EDT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials incident in North Haven on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, units from North Haven and New Haven are in the area of Defco Park Road and Washington Avenue. Defco Park Road is closed at this time, while Washington Avenue remains open.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Authorities stated that officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection are responding to the scene.

