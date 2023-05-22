ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A farmer in Orange was on his way to milk his cows when he may have walked in on thieves trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles, according to police.

The theft happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police, when the farmer was approached by two strangers who were wearing black face coverings. One person then hit the farmer in the head and face with a handgun.

The thieves took his wallet and then left. Police found a tool nearby that’s used to cut catalytic converters off vehicles.

The farmer was taken to a hospital for cuts and bruises, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 891-2138.