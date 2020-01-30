Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— Police are searching for the ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in a New Haven shooting that left an East Haven man in critical condition Tuesday.

Police say that just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunshots in the area of Spring Street and Hurlburt Street.

A short time later, police were notified that a walk in gunshot victim had arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital by private car. The victim, a 20-year-old man from East Haven, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was listed in critical condition and his identity has not yet been released.

Police say that they are now looking for 18-year-old Mathew Santos, of New Haven, in regards to the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Santos had allegedly fled the scene in a 2003 white Honda Accord with the license plate CT AA35029.

(New Haven Police)

Police say that Santos, who is described as a 5’8″ tall Hispanic male, who weights 140 lbs., may be staying in the Bronx, New York. He is also possibly driving a red Chevy Cruz with an unknown woman.

According to police, Santos is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who makes contact with him is urged to contact detectives at 475-337-3393.