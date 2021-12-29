Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Conn.) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in New Haven.

Officers responded to Farren Avenue, between Ferry and Lancraft streets, on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m.

Police found 42-year-old Manuel Nunez-Sepa of New Haven, unresponsive in the street. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle was involved and fled the scene.

The New Haven Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).