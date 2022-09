WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police issued a silver alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in Waterbury named Arica McCray on Sunday.

Arica has been reported missing since Sunday, September 4, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her. She is about three feet tall, weighing about 50 lbs. She is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on Arica’s whereabouts call the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.