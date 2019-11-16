Police search for missing Waterbury bar owner

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are searching for a missing Waterbury woman.

26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez was last seen Tuesday at the bar she owns, ‘La Guacara Taina’ on East Main Street.

Family members say she’s usually in constant contact with friends and co-workers, but she’s gone quiet.

Police are also searching for her boyfriend. They want to talk to Alfredo Pequero-Gomez.

If you have any information about where either of them are, call Waterbury police.

