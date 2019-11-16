Police search for missing Waterbury bar owner

Uncategorized

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are searching for a missing Waterbury woman.

26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez was last seen Tuesday at the bar she owns, ‘La Guacara Taina’ on East Main Street.

Family members say she’s usually in constant contact with friends and co-workers, but she’s gone quiet.

Police are also searching for her boyfriend. They want to talk to Alfredo Pequero-Gomez.

If you have any information about where either of them are, call Waterbury police.

News 8’s Lasalle Blanks will have the latest on the case tonight on News 8 at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

101 names added to Hamden Veterans Memorial Monument

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "101 names added to Hamden Veterans Memorial Monument"

Elicker's transition team hosts first public input meeting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Elicker's transition team hosts first public input meeting"

Former Wolcott animal shelter manager charged with animal cruelty after 4 puppies died from parvo after being adopted

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wolcott animal shelter manager charged with animal cruelty after 4 puppies died from parvo after being adopted"

Waterbury Career Academy community raising funds to benefit student with rare cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Career Academy community raising funds to benefit student with rare cancer"

Big business expo returning to New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Big business expo returning to New Haven"

Preview: Fantasy of Lights

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Preview: Fantasy of Lights"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss