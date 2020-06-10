Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a New Haven gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 3:15 a.m., the suspect entered the convenience store of the Shell gas station at 141 Willow Street. He then pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the entire cash drawer.

The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money from the register, before the suspect fled on foot to a waiting vehicle on the corner of Willow and Nash Streets.

The suspect was believed to be the passenger in that car, which was last seen heading east on Willow Street, toward Blatchley Avenue.

According to police, the robber was described as wearing a black baseball hat, a medical mask, dark colored pants, and an orange or red t-shirt with a restaurant name on the front and back.

Investigators also released a surveillance photo of the suspect from the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.