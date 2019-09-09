Live Now
Officer Otoniel Reyes to be sworn in as New Haven police chief

Police search for suspect in I-95 rest area robbery in Branford

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a rest area along Interstate 95 in Branford at knife point early Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 12:49 a.m., a man entered a store in the I-95 southbound rest area before jumping towards the cash register and showing a metallic knife.

The suspect was then able to remove money from the register and leave the store with it.

Police released surveillance photos of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call troopers at 203-696-2500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss