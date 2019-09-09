Police search for suspect in I-95 rest area robbery in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a rest area along Interstate 95 in Branford at knife point early Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 12:49 a.m., a man entered a store in the I-95 southbound rest area before jumping towards the cash register and showing a metallic knife.

The suspect was then able to remove money from the register and leave the store with it.

Police released surveillance photos of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call troopers at 203-696-2500.