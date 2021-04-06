Police search for suspect in Wallingford attempted bank robbery

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery in Wallingford that happened Monday morning.

Police say that at around 10:36 a.m, a white middle-aged man entered the Bank America branch at 938 North Colony Road, inside the Stop and Shop plaza, and presented the teller with a note demanding money.

According to police, no weapons were displayed and the suspect left before getting any money.

The suspect was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, winter-type gloves and glasses. He was last seen traveling northbound towards the Route 68 overpass, where a getaway vehicle may have been waiting.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect or who saw a vehicle parked or waiting on the Route 68 overpass near the bank is asked to contact detectives at 203-294-2844.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association (CBRA) is offering a reward up to $500.00 to anyone who aids in the arrest of the suspect.