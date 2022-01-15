Police search for suspect involved in armed robbery at EZ Wash Laundromat in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a local laundromat Friday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. police received a call reporting a robbery at EZ Wash Laundromat on Foxon Road. An employee described the suspect as either a White or Hispanic man. He was reportedly wearing an entirely dark outfit including a jacket, ski mask, jeans, sneakers, and gloves.

The suspect then entered the laundromat and displayed a note stating he had a gun and knew where the money was located.

Photo: East Haven Police Department

Officials say the suspect revealed the handle of a firearm in the pocket of his jacket. The man then reached over the counter, grabbed the cash, and fled on foot eastbound toward Domino’s Pizza, according to police.

Nobody was injured, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Molly Perry at mperry@easthavenpolice.com or call 203-468-3839.