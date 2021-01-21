Police search for suspect wanted in armed robbery of Milford store

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who is wanted in an armed robbery of a Milford convenient store last month.

According to police, on Thursday, Dec.17, at around 7:30 p.m., a man displayed a gun at Family Mart, at 561 New Haven Avenue, and demanded cash from the register. The weapon was described as a silver revolver handgun with a wooden grip.

On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of the robbery from the store and of the suspect outside in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is urged to contact detectives at 203-783-4729.