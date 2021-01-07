Police search for suspect who shot, injured man outside New Haven store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who shot and injured a New Haven man after an argument outside of a store on Wednesday evening.

Police say that at around 7:30 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside of a corner store at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Dover Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Upon arrival, a 37-year-old man was found shot in the abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation revealed that a verbal dispute outside of the store led to the shooting. The unknown gunman shot the victim then fled out foot. The victim then walked into the store for help.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.