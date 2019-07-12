1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Police searching for car potentially linked to shooting of 8-year-old in New Haven

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department have released a picture showing the vehicle that may be connected to the shooting incident of the 8-year-old boy in New Haven.

New Haven police are currently investigating the June 28th shooting on Thompson Street involving an 8-year-old boy as the victim. Police say the shooting occurred around 11:23 p.m. and that the 2000’s Honda Accord or Acura TL shown in the pictures above is a vehicle of interest.

Police ask that if anyone has seen the vehicle or has any relevant information on the case to call 203-946-6304.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss