Police searching for car potentially linked to shooting of 8-year-old in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department have released a picture showing the vehicle that may be connected to the shooting incident of the 8-year-old boy in New Haven.





New Haven police are currently investigating the June 28th shooting on Thompson Street involving an 8-year-old boy as the victim. Police say the shooting occurred around 11:23 p.m. and that the 2000’s Honda Accord or Acura TL shown in the pictures above is a vehicle of interest.

Police ask that if anyone has seen the vehicle or has any relevant information on the case to call 203-946-6304.

