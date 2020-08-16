Police searching for suspect in stolen car attempt in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police are looking for a man who tried stealing a car at a gas station on Saturday.

Police say, around 10:30 a.m. at the Citgo gas station on New Haven Road the suspect tried stealing a car when the driver entered the gas station.

The driver stopped him; an argument broke out and the suspect pulled out a gun.

Police say the suspect was accompanied by another man and a woman. They left the scene in an olive green Honda HR-V.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Naugatuck Police.

