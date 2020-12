EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are searching for two suspects who robbed an East Haven gas station.

Police say the masked suspects threatened to Forbes gas station worker with a gun before stealing money, cigarettes, and some of the employee’s things.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

The suspects got away in an alleged stolen Nissan Altima that police have since recovered. If you have any information, East Haven police want to hear from you.