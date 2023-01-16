PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plymouth Police Department announced on Monday that they are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a Waterbury man wanted on an arrest warrant for sex crimes involving a minor.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Angel Rivera was charged with commercial sexual abuse of a minor and for enticing a minor. There is a $500,000 court-set bond.

Police are asking the public to share any tips or leads on his whereabouts.

If he is located, law enforcement officials urge you not to approach him but to contact the police.