MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have alerted that local resident Julio Pacheco, 69, is missing.

Pacheco suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, and Meriden police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Pacheco left his home on Saturday, May 28 at approximately 5 p.m. He is 5’4″, weighs approximately 145 lbs, and was last seen wearing a tan hat, grayish blue shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers.

He is not carrying any ID, according to police statements, and mainly speaks Spanish.

If anyone sees Pacheco or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.