The damage from the firework that was set on top of the Wallingford Police Department entry sign.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are searching for the suspect who set off a firework atop the Wallingford Police Department’s entrance sign early Tuesday morning.

At 1:28 a.m., Wallingford police said a patrol officer noticed the firework sparking on top of the Wallingford Police Department sign on North Main Street.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown male with busy hair wearing all black, placing a firework on top of the entrance sign. The suspect then lit the firework causing it to spark and ran northbound on North Main Street.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt and a dark backpack at the time he ran off.

The Wallingford Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2800 or visit their website.