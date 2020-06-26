Police seize $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks from Meriden garage

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police seized about $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a Meriden garage on Friday.

Police say that officers executed a search and seizure warrant in a two car garage in the rear of 171-173 Bunker Avenue after receiving numerous complaints of illegal fireworks activity in that area.

Illegal fireworks (Meriden Police)

An investigation led officers to the garage where they found approximately $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks inside.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was then called to the scene and the fireworks were turned over to them for destruction.

Illegal fireworks (Meriden Police)

While there’s no word on who owns the garage, police say they do anticipate arrest charges to follow in this matter.

Meriden authorities also note that any other investigations which results in the seizure of fireworks will result in criminal charges being filed.