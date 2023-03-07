A Seymour woman was killed after a deadly crash in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon, according to police.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour woman was killed after a deadly crash in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious crash at 3:30 p.m. by the intersection of Pembroke Street and Boston Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed a 2021 Toyota Rav occupied by two women and children that had been struck from behind by a Buick Regal sedan.

First responders from the American Medical Response and fire department arrived at the scene to assist the victims.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Serious Crash Team was notified and responded to help reconstruct the scene.

According to police, Chelsy Naesha Torres, 24, of Seymour succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash and died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport police said the deadly crash remains under investigation by Officer E. Quiles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Quiles at 475-422-6146 or by calling the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip line at 203-576-TIPS.