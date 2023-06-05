DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A street takeover is planned for Monday evening in Derby, according to officials.
The takeover is planned for 8 p.m. in the 600 block of New Haven Avenue.
Officers are monitoring the area, according to Chief Brian Grogan.
by: Braley Dodson
Posted:
Updated:
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A street takeover is planned for Monday evening in Derby, according to officials.
The takeover is planned for 8 p.m. in the 600 block of New Haven Avenue.
Officers are monitoring the area, according to Chief Brian Grogan.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now