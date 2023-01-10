NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police surrounded a New Haven building Tuesday night after a car connected to a West Haven shooting was found outside, according to authorities.

The vehicle drove off from the West Haven scene and was found parked behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and Winthrop Avenue in New Haven. Officers were awaiting a search warrant, as of 9 p.m.

Police said there was a pursuit from West Haven, but did not know how long it lasted.

This is a developing situation and information will be added as it is made available.