ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to the reported pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman at an Ansonia gas station

On Dec. 27, Ansonia police responded to a robbery complaint at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene a woman told police while she was pumping gas, she was approached by two black males who robbed and attacked her.

School employee accused of calling in bomb threat at a school in North Haven

The victim told police one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and that he used it to strike her in the head before fleeing the scene. Police said both suspects took off in a white sedan.

On Wednesday, Ansonia police arrested one of the suspects identified as a 17-year-old male. He was charged with robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree. The suspect was turned over to juvenile authorities, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and officers expect to make more arrests in the case.

How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.