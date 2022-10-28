WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities.

Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being fired, drugs being dealt and “additional quality of life related issues” at 1893 North Main Street, according to a written announcement Friday from Waterbury police.

When police tried to pull him over, he reversed his vehicle, hitting the front of a police cruiser, according to the announcement. He then tried to accelerate, hit another police cruiser and then drove into two unoccupied, parked vehicles.

Ferland and his passenger, 29-year-old Joshua Morales, got out of the car and ran off, according to police. They were arrested a short distance away.

Police found 12.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 720 bags of heroin, 32 grams of marijuana, three pills and $2,930 in cash on the men, according to the announcement.

Farland is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Morales was also wanted for assault and threatening charges. He posted a $300,000 bond and was released from jail.

Both now face multiple drug charges.