Police warn drivers to take caution when warming up car after vehicle stolen from driveway in Guilford

New Haven

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car was stolen Saturday morning in the area of Guilford Lakes after a driver left their vehicle unlocked while warming up their car.

Around 6:48 a.m., a black sedan pulled up to the driveway, a man jumped out of the sedan, then got into the warming vehicle before driving off.

Police located the stolen car driving a short time later, but the driver refused to stop and continued on Interstate-95 southbound. The car was later found unoccupied on Interstate-95 and was returned to its owner.

The car sustained disabling motor damage during its theft.

“The best defense to these types of preventable crimes is a good offense,” wrote the Guilford Police Department in a Facebook post. “That means locking your cars, taking your stuff, and taking your keys. If you take away the opportunity, these crimes very rarely happen.”

As the temperatures and wind chill in Connecticut may lead to subzero numbers this weekend, police suggest staying both alert and warm.

