WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing multiple charges and is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he attacked his father before his “untimely death.”

Luis Martinez, 42, has been charged with second-degree assault on an elderly person, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said he also has multiple outstanding warrants with other police agencies.

At about 2:45 p.m. Monday police went to Platt Street for a medical assist complaint after Luis Martinez attacked his father, 67-year-old Wilfredo Martinez. Luis Martinez was taken into custody shortly after.

The Connecticut Office of Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined Luis Martinez’s cause of death. Police have not released what injuries he had.