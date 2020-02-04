Police: Worker stole $17,000 worth of stuff on first shift

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a man they say got a job at a gas station and proceeded to steal $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash on his first solo overnight shift.

Hamden police said Tuesday the man also stole his employment folder, which contained his personal information, so the store’s owner does not even know the worker’s name.

Police responded to the Go On Gas store late last month, where they met the owner who told them the worker had disappeared with lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money worth a total of more than $17,000.

New Haven

