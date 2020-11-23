Politics, international studies senior first Rhodes Scholar winner from SCSU

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State Univerisity student is now a Rhodes Scholar winner for 2021.

According to Forbes, 32 students across the United States were picked and they are among the most diverse winners of the scholarship.

Asma Rahimyar, 20, is majoring in politics and international studies, pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She is the daughter of Afghan refugees. She is the first-ever winner from SCSU.

RELATED: US Rhodes Scholars chosen virtually for the 1st time
Governor Ned Lamont tweeted out a congratulations for Asma saying, “Connecticut is incredibly proud of your academic achievement and excellence. Well deserved!”

The scholars will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Politics, international studies senior first Rhodes Scholar winner from SCSU

News /

Yale School of Public Health 2021 commencement speaker will be Dr. Fauci

News /

NEWS 8 Exclusive: Family of missing Ansonia girl and murdered mom speak out almost a year later

News /

United Way, Vertical Church deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 2K local families in Greater New Haven

News /

7-month-old baby safe after car stolen from Hamden gas station; police investigating additional car theft

News /

NEWS 8 Exclusive: COVID uptick impacting Waterbury emergency workers

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss