Politics, international studies senior first Rhodes Scholar winner from SCSU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State Univerisity student is now a Rhodes Scholar winner for 2021.

According to Forbes, 32 students across the United States were picked and they are among the most diverse winners of the scholarship.

Asma Rahimyar, 20, is majoring in politics and international studies, pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She is the daughter of Afghan refugees. She is the first-ever winner from SCSU.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted out a congratulations for Asma saying, “Connecticut is incredibly proud of your academic achievement and excellence. Well deserved!”

Congratulations to @SCSU student and 2021 Rhodes Scholar Asma Rahimyar—Connecticut is incredibly proud of your academic achievement and excellence. Well deserved! https://t.co/euK5zpEKB8 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 22, 2020

The scholars will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October.