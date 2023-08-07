NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new way to get housing assistance in New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker joined leaders of New Haven’s Livable City Initiative on Monday to discuss its mobile office program.

Two times a month, a pop-up booth will help residents with a wide range of housing issues. It will be in different neighborhoods.

The goal is to increase visibility and meet residents right in their communities.

The LCI gets thousands of resident requests every year, and wants its many available services to me more accessible.

“It’s giving out information, but we’re also, my team is here, ” said Arlevia Samuel, the executive director of the Livable City Initiative. “They’re doing applications, they’re helping with applications, their taking complaints, scheduling inspections. Everything we do in the office, the team is doing in the field.”

There have already been five pop-up offices in different parts of New Haven since the program started in May.

Future events include:

Aug. 30, 3 p.m. to 6:30 pm at Mariposas del Mundo Garden (288 Eastern St.) in Fair Haven Heights

Sept. 13. 3 p.m. to 6:30 pm at Whalley Ave Police Substation (Whalley Ave. and Norton St). in Beaver Hills

Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 6:30 pm at Lincoln-Basset Community School (130 Bassett St.) in Newhallville

For more information about the services provided by the LCI, click here.

