MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination.

The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate.

Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back in 2004, and serves primarily breakfast. Trevethan said The Side Plate is geared more for kids and the neighborhood as a healthier way of eating, offering acai bowls and wraps.

All products are sources locally, which Trevethan said is to “ensure quality.”

