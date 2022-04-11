NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The bingo board is up and ready at the newly rebuilt Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center in New Haven.

All the senior centers across the city were shut down two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is the final one to be up and running.

It was hard to find an open seat there Friday.

“It gets them out of the house to mingle with each other and to do things that we normally do, like communicate,” Doris Rogers said.

Not only is this fun but very important. Research shows socializing for older adults can reduce stress and help people live longer.

Centers like these promote exercise and learning new skills. Seniors can now sign up for yoga and sewing.