Portion of proceeds from ‘as American as apple pie and rice and beans’ mugs quoting Dr. Cardona going to Meriden scholarship fund

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The community in Meriden is investing in apple pie…and rice and beans.

Thursday, mugs emblazoned with “as American as apple pie and rice and beans” were delivered to Washington Middle School. The quote from Dr. Miguel Cardona, currently Connecticut’s Education Commissioner and soon-to-be U.S. Secretary of Education. He said the phrase in his address to the nation following his formal nomination to the secretary position by then-President-elect Joe Biden back in December.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cardona’s cousin, Diana Alicea, in Meriden. She told us the mugs are getting a lot of interest and it’s not only educators who want them.

“We’ve had a great turnout and lots of interest, especially amongst the educators, but also Meriden’s community — they’ve been awesome. It’s a way to just give back and honor Miguel and his new accolades in Washington.”

Cathy Martorella, a friend and neighbor of Dr. Cardona, said of Miguel, “When people are coming to pick up their mugs, when they’re ordering, when they’re sending us messages, they keep on saying what an impact that Dr. Cardona had as a teacher or coworker.”

A portion of the profits from the mugs will go to the Meriden Puerto Rican Festival scholarship fund.

