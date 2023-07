NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of State Street in New Haven was closed after a two-car crash on Monday night, according to the New Haven Fire Department.

The crash happened on State Street near the Elm Street intersection directly in front of News 8. A downed pole could be seen on State Street immediately after the crash.

Fire officials said there were no injuries in the crash.

State Street has since fully reopened.

No other information is available at this time.