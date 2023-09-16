HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Whitney Avenue, between Lincoln Street and Day Spring Avenue, is closed until further notice after a vehicle hit a utility pole Saturday morning.

According to police, a car hit the utility pole around 2:30 a.m., causing it to split in half and fall to the ground.

Three people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said power was out in the area and has since been restored. However, the pole was also carrying three transformers on it. Therefore, police confirmed that an environmental company will be responding to clean the transformer oil before any work can be done.