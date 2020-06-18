 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Power cut in downtown Waterbury due to gas leak, phone service may be affected

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to a gas leak, the power is out throughout all of downtown Waterbury, Mayor Neil O’Leary reported Thursday afternoon.

The mayor said the leak was reported at 60 North Main Street. The fire department has responded to the scene and is working with Eversource Gas “to mitigate the situation.”

As a precaution, electric power has been shut down at the site; it may affect downtown and surrounding areas.

“Due to the gas leak, and subsequent shut down of electrical power,” the mayor said, “phone service has been impacted at Waterbury City Hall.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One car at a time, Wilbur Cross HS Class of 2020 walks graduation stage

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One car at a time, Wilbur Cross HS Class of 2020 walks graduation stage"

CT Checkup: Wallingford photographer helps seniors capture prom, graduation in the time of COVID

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Wallingford photographer helps seniors capture prom, graduation in the time of COVID"

New Haven installs 10-minute meter bags in downtown to help with picking up take out

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven installs 10-minute meter bags in downtown to help with picking up take out"

New Haven Parks Dept. votes to remove Columbus statue in Wooster Square

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Parks Dept. votes to remove Columbus statue in Wooster Square"

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 79 in Madison, road back open

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 79 in Madison, road back open"

Phase Two reopening benefits dogs, too: Southbury Dog Park reopens after COVID closings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Phase Two reopening benefits dogs, too: Southbury Dog Park reopens after COVID closings"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss