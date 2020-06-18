Power cut in downtown Waterbury due to gas leak, phone service may be affected

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to a gas leak, the power is out throughout all of downtown Waterbury, Mayor Neil O’Leary reported Thursday afternoon.

The mayor said the leak was reported at 60 North Main Street. The fire department has responded to the scene and is working with Eversource Gas “to mitigate the situation.”

As a precaution, electric power has been shut down at the site; it may affect downtown and surrounding areas.

“Due to the gas leak, and subsequent shut down of electrical power,” the mayor said, “phone service has been impacted at Waterbury City Hall.”

