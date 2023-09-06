NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Power issues caused Amtrak services between Boston and New Haven to be suspended for hours Tuesday evening.

Amtrak said in a statement that services were suspended around 4:30 p.m. due to power issues as a result of downed trees on the tracks. The services were not up and running again until around 8:30 p.m.

The company said customers who are affected by service disruptions are typically accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day and that Amtrak would waive additional charges for customers who were looking to change their reservations during the modified schedules.

According to Amtrak, trains arrived in New Haven appear to be running on schedule as of Wednesday morning.