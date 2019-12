NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amtrak has temporarily suspended its Acela service between New York and New Haven because of ongoing power issues.

The company did not say how long the service would be interrupted.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to ongoing power issues east of New York (NYP) Acela service between New York (NYP) & New Haven (NHV) is temporarily suspended. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 6, 2019

Amtrak is reporting delays and services issues with several other lines.