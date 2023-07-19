WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With no winners Monday, the Powerball jackpot is climbing. The grand prize now one billion dollars!

That’s the seventh highest in U.S. lottery history.

The amount kept the lottery printer at Krauszer’s Food Stores busy, printing hundreds of Powerball tickets as one person after another got in line for their chance to win big.

“Hoping that you hit. Hit the big one, get that billion,” said West Haven resident Richard Bthea.

Tonight’s jackpot will be the third largest in Powerball history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million, but the prize brought dozens to Krauzer’s in West Haven for their chance of a billion dollars.

“Later it’s probably going to get really busy so I tried this time,” said Hamden Resident Marva Lewis. “Maybe I’ll be the lucky one today.”

Powerball tickets are two dollars per play, with an additional dollar for the powerplay which multiplies non-jackpot prizes 2, 3, 4, 5 or ten times.

Tonight’s cash value would equate to around 516 million dollars; the winner could buy nearly 15 million large fresh tomato pies from Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria or 18 and a half million lobster rolls from Lobster Landing, but Connecticut residents News 8 spoke to today have ideas closer to their hearts.

“Some for charity and then to my kids,” said Lewis. “My mom died from breast cancer.”

“That would be very big for the entire family,” said Bary Reajay, who bought two tickets today. “I’m talking for many years it’s not just a one moment thing. If anyone person wins it should be a generational thing for the whole family.”

Bthea was thinking along the same lines, with his bloodline. He says he plays the lottery often and feels good about tonight.

“If I hit the billion my whole family is taken care of,” said Bthea. “I’ve been a loser all my life. I hit money but nothing big tonight it’s going to hit tonight. Watch I’m going to be the man to hit that billion tonight.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.