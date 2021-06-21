Pratt Street closed in Meriden due to hazardous materials incident

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency response units are currently on the scene of a hazardous materials incident on Pratt Street. There are seven cities providing mutual aid.

Two people have been transported to the hospital with significant injuries. Part of Pratt Street is closed in the areas of Mill and Center Street.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to a reported fire and an acid gas release at a plating company located at 169 Pratt Street.

