Prayer vigil held for missing 1-year-old from Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A large crowd filled Veterans Park in Ansonia Saturday evening to pray for the safe return of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.
The citizens of Ansonia held a prayer vigil for Vanessa, who has been missing for over a week.
Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti says he wants the Morales family to know “the city is with you.”
“This holiday season, we ask and pray for [Vanessa’s] safe return,” Mayor Cassetti said.
An Amber Alert for Vanessa was issued on December 4. She is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.