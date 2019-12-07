Prayer vigil held for missing 1-year-old from Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A large crowd filled Veterans Park in Ansonia Saturday evening to pray for the safe return of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

The citizens of Ansonia held a prayer vigil for Vanessa, who has been missing for over a week.

#Ansonia vigil for missing little girl, 1 year-old Vanessa Morales pic.twitter.com/l6ROgOe0qp — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) December 7, 2019

Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti says he wants the Morales family to know “the city is with you.”

“This holiday season, we ask and pray for [Vanessa’s] safe return,” Mayor Cassetti said.

EXCLUSIVE video shared by family of Vanessa Morales shows her laughing & walking before she vanished—loved ones hoping it will help someone out there recognize their baby girl & bring her home @WTNH #AmberAlert #MissingChild #share pic.twitter.com/MX2H8e7NmW — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 7, 2019

An Amber Alert for Vanessa was issued on December 4. She is described as a 1-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.