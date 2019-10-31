Waterbury pre-school teacher arrested, charged with DUI

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At 6:42 a.m. on Halloween morning, New Haven Police were dispatched to the area of Foxon Boulevard and Middletown Avenue for the report of a public hazard by an off-duty Hartford Police officer.

Officers noticed that a white sedan was pulled over to the side, where the later-identified female driver, Jessenia Figueroa, 33, exited her vehicle with a bottle of honey while walking in to the middle of the traffic lane.

The bottle of honey was suspected to be used in an effort to mask the smell of alcohol on breath.

The off-duty officer observed the car weaving in and out of traffic, almost striking three vehicles. The officer believed that the driver was possibly under the influence after observing the reckless behavior. When speaking with Figueroa, the officer noted the smell of alcohol on her breath, and took her keys away.

Upon arrival of the New Haven Police, the driver became non-compliant and resisted arrest and continued to be belligerent during her booking at the New Haven Police station.

Figueroa stated that she “did not drink at all last night” and the officer issued a field sobriety test in which the series of tests she failed to perform correctly.

She was charged with the following:

Failure to maintain proper lane

Failure to carry a license

Interfering with a police officer

Driving under the influence

Insufficient Insurance

Figueroa is a Waterbury Public Schools pre-school teacher. The school system has released a statement: