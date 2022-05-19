HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Regional Water Authority issued a precautionary boil water advisory Thursday for customers on multiple streets in Hamden.

Customers on the following roads are affected:

High Rock Road

Hill Street

Laura Road

W Shepard Avenue

Paradise Avenue

Heathridge Road

Norman Road

Sterling Place

Laurel View Ter.

Dunbar Hill Road

Chauncy Road

The RWA is advising customers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. Customers on all of the affected streets should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute. If affected customers cannot boil their water, they are advised to use bottled water.

RWA officials said they discovered a 16″ water main break in the High Rock Service area of Hamden near West Shepard Avenue, which prompted them to issue the advisory.

Officials said they responded to the issue as soon as it was reported and isolated the main break from the rest of the water distribution system. They say the impacted main has now been isolated and repairs are expected to be completed over the next several hours, after which the main will be back filled, chlorinated and tested for water quality assurance.