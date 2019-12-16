Preparations underway for Tuesday’s icy conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The oncoming storm has cities and towns across the state in ‘preparation mode’ on Monday afternoon. That means making sure people are in place and those plow trucks are ready to go!

The fear is that those plows may not be much use in this storm. Here’s what may help more…the salt, sand, salt brine and even beet juice that city trucks will be spreading on the streets during the day and night.

Meteorologist Gil Simmons says that we are looking at snow turning to sleet and freezing rain, so you might not even want to plow the snow the falls first. Let the sleet and freezing rain fall on top of the snow, otherwise, your driveway and sidewalk are going to be glazed over like a donut. We’re talking skating rink conditions.

Unless, of course, you have resources like the city of New Haven and can take steps to minimize the ice Tuesday.

“We’ll start pre-treating the roads today. That will be some of the main roads, the overpasses, intersections, some of the steep hills, we will put some brine solution down,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Emergency Mgmt. Director.

The stuff they spread on the roads effectively lowers the melting point of the ice so that even if it’s 29 and raining, hopefully the water on the pavement will stay water and not turn into ice.

You heard Gil once, you will hear him again, but this starts around midnight and will make for a miserable morning commute.

Plan accordingly. Leave yourself lots of extra time in the morning and be prepared for school delays and closings.

Also be prepared for power outages as that ice coats power lines.