‘Take this storm seriously’: Preparations underway in New Haven for Tropical Storm Isaias

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Preparations are underway in New Haven for Tropical Storm Isaias which is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Mayor Justin Elicker spoke about the number of things the city is doing to get ready for the storm.

“We’re likely to see some flooding,” Elicker explained. “Our Parks and Rec. Department and Public Works Department are ready to remove a lot of trees because we are expecting some high winds and usually coupled with that is trees falling down. We had conversations with UI and the Red Cross to prepare for that as well. And we are preparing some emergency shelters should we need to open them.”

Opening shelters would require the city to put more precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elicker explained, “At this point, we don’t think we’re going to have to open them but if we do we will be prepared to do so. There’s going to be a couple school sites. And when you think about the only difference between normal times is COVID. And probably the main impact is that if we do have to open a shelter, making sure that if there’s a lot of people in one place, that we are keeping people socially distant, providing temperature checks and masks for people to wear…We’re working with the Red Cross to make sure that happens.”

The mayor added that while the coastal areas are typically where they are concerned about, that the city is not anticipating a significant storm surge where they would need to evacuate people.

However, Elicker does anticipate flooding in the typical spots that usually flood during storms like Middletown Avenue and Quinnipiac Avenue so he urges people to not drive through those flooded areas but instead pick a different route or stay home.

Rick Fontana, the city’s director of emergency operations told News 8 there are three things you can do to prepare at home: make an emergency evacuation plan, build a kit, and stay informed with weather alerts.